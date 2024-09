Eighteen people were injured when a van collided against a stationary lorry near Valiadi Karuppu Koil on Wednesday.

The van carrying the passengers was returning from Samayapuram temple when the accident took place around 4 a.m., said police sources.

The injured passengers were rushed to Tiruchi GH for treatment. Police have registered a case.

