18 Amma Mini Clinics for Nagapattinam

Nagapattinam district has been sanctioned 18 Amma Mini Clinics, a scheme launched by the Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami recently, to take healthcare to the doorstep of economically backward sections of the society.

In the first phase, five such clinics were inaugurated on Friday at North Poigainallur, Sikkal, and Perumkadambanur in Nagapattinam block, and at Vadakarai in Tirumarugal block, by Textiles Minister O.S. Manian in the presence of Collector Praveen P Nair and other senior officials.

The mini clinics will render outpatient services from 8 a.m. to 12 noon, and between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays. Saturdays will be holidays and the clinics will function on Sundays as well, Mr. Manian said.

The mini clinics, each with a doctor, a nurse and an assistant, will cater to the needs of people with minor ailments, and those with communicable and non-communicable diseases, besides those with diabetes. Pregnancy and haemoglobin tests will also be undertaken, a press release said.