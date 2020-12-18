18 Amma Mini Clinics for Nagapattinam

Nagapattinam district has been sanctioned 18 Amma Mini Clinics, a scheme launched by the Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami recently, to take healthcare to the doorstep of economically backward sections of the society.
In the first phase, five such clinics were inaugurated on Friday at North Poigainallur, Sikkal, and Perumkadambanur in Nagapattinam block, and at Vadakarai in Tirumarugal block, by Textiles Minister O.S. Manian in the presence of Collector Praveen P Nair and other senior officials.
The mini clinics will render outpatient services from 8 a.m. to 12 noon, and between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays. Saturdays will be holidays and the clinics will function on Sundays as well, Mr. Manian said.
The mini clinics, each with a doctor, a nurse and an assistant, will cater to the needs of people with minor ailments, and those with communicable and non-communicable diseases, besides those with diabetes. Pregnancy and haemoglobin tests will also be undertaken, a press release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath