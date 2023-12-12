17th century Collectorate building being restored to original glory in Tiruchi

December 12, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The 17th century Rani Mangammal Mahal, which served as the Collector’s Office in Tiruchi previously, is being restored to its original glory under a conservation effort taken up by the Public Works Department (PWD).

Nearly 70% of the conservation, renovation and restoration project taken up by the PWD’s Building Centre and Conservation Division has been completed. The project, sanctioned at an estimate of about of ₹9.40 crore, is expected to be completed by March 2024, sources said.

Situated on the banks of Uyyakondan Canal, the heritage building is considered to have been a ‘guest palace’ during Rani Mangammal’s reign. It later served as the District Collector’s office during the British period. The octagonal shaped building and its front hall are among the most majestic structures in the old District Collectorate campus.

The heritage building has a unique path accessible by elephants from the outer gate to the octagonal building. This path is known as “elephant corridor.” Circular pillars rising towards the roof in all the entrance porticos of the buildings give the building a gigantic look. The building has similarities to Thirumalai Nayak Mahal in Madurai in construction, officials said.

The building which housed the Collector’s Office and Chamber has a total plinth area of over 29,000 square feet. Mangalore and country tiles have been used on the first floor roof of the building. The office block has Madras terrace roof supported by iron girders brought from London. The main hall of the office has a jack arch roof. A wooden staircase has been has been provided to reach the first floor.

“The restoration works are being carried out by masons and artisans drawn from various parts of the State and specially trained for carrying out such works on heritage structures. Traditional materials such as lime mortar and Athangudi tiles are being used for the restoration,” an official said.

After the Collector’s Chamber was shifted to another building about a couple of decades ago, offices of various other government departments, including the District Education Office, Integrated Child Development Scheme and National Child Labour Project, were functioning here. While most of the offices have been shifted out temporarily to carry out the restoration works, the DEO’s office is yet to be shifted. The office would soon be moved to another part of the building once the renovation works are completed there.

