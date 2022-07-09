177 test positive for COVID-19 in central region

One hundred and seventy-seven people tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Saturday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The daily case load came down further in Tiruchi district with 58 persons testing positive for the virus on Saturday against Friday’s tally of 73. The district had reported more than 100 cases a day a few days ago. Thanjavur reported 29 fresh cases on Saturday, followed by Pudukottai with 23 cases, Tiruvarur 19, Perambalur 18, Mayiladuthurai 12, Nagapattinam 10, Karur six and Ariyalur two.

The number of patients undergoing treatment, including home treatment, for the infection in Tiruchi district stood at 651. Thanjavur had 143 active cases, Perambalur 112, Pudukottai 99, Tiruvarur 79, Mayiladuthurai 56,Karur 55, Ariyalur 42 and Nagapattinam 41.