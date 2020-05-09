177 Indians stranded in Malaysia arrive in Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

As many as 177 passengers from Malaysia arrived in Tiruchi late on Saturday on an Air India Express flight as part of the government’s Vande Bharat Mission, an effort to repatriate home Indian nationals stranded in various countries following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The special non-scheduled rescue flight IX – 0681 flying from Kuala Lumpur International Airport with the passengers departed from Malaysia landed at the Tiruchi International Airport by 10.20 p.m.

High Commissioner of India to Malaysia Mridul Kumar, along with members of the Malaysian Indian Congress, wished the passengers a safe journey and saw them off at Kuala Lumpur airport.

The flight was received at a specially prepared bay at the Tiruchi International Airport. Health officials, along with airport staff and the Tiruchi Collector S. Sivarasu, welcomed the passengers.

“We sanitised the aerobridge and prepared bay number 7 for the landing of the flight. All surfaces that the passengers would come in contact with, including trolleys and railings, have been disinfected,” K. Gunasekaran, Airport Director, said.

The baggage area and the baggage conveyor belt were also prepared in advance, he said. “The Central Warehouse Corporation has been given the contract to do the required preparatory work. The workers are on standby and will disinfect each passenger’s bag as it goes onto the conveyor belt,” he said.

Mr. Sivarasu said 1,100 rooms in various hotels in the city have been cleaned and prepared to accommodate the passengers.

“On arrival, they will be given a choice if they want to stay at a quarantine facility of the district administration or at the hotel rooms. The Government Polytechnic College in Senthurappatti has been converted into a quarantine facility,” he said.

The district administration will bear the cost of the facilities at the quarantine facility, while the stay at the hotel will have to be paid for by the passengers.