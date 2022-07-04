176 test positive in central region

One hundred and seventy-six persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Monday.

Tiruchi district continued to report more than 100 cases for the second consecutive day.

Tiruchi district reported 102 fresh cases, Perambalur 18, Thanjavur 17 and Pudukottai 11. The other districts reported less than 10 cases with nine persons testing positive in Ariyalur, eight in Tiruvarur, four each in Karur and Nagapattinam and three in Mayiladuthurai.

With Monday’s tally, the number of patients undergoing treatment, including home treatment, for the infection went up to 495. Perambalur had 88 active cases, Thanjavur 87, Tiruvarur and Ariyalur 46 each, Pudukottai 44, Nagapattinam 37, Mayiladuthurai 28 and Karur 26.