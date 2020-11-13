176 fresh cases in central districts

13 November 2020 20:47 IST

TIRUCHI

The central districts on Friday recorded 176 fresh cases for COVID-19. The region recorded two deaths- one each in Ariyalur and Thanjavur.

A 53-year-old man from Ariyalur and a 62-year-old man from Thanjavur both suffering with diabetes and chronic kidney disease died of COVID-19.

Nagapattinam district overtook Thanjavur as the district with the highest number of COVID-19 cases on Friday. Among the 39 patients who tested positive in Nagapattinam and the 33 who tested postive in Thanjavur were local index cases, primary contacts and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses.

Meanwhile, Tiruchi reported 29 new COVID cases, a sharp drop over the last few days. Of the 29 patients who tested positive in Tiruchi, some hailed from existing containment zones or were isolated cases, and were primary contacts, interdistrict travellers and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses.

Tiruvarur recorded 24 new cases while Karur, 22 patients, including residents of, Gandhigramam, Puliyur and Thanthonrimalai tested positive for the viral infection. Interdistrict travellers from Tiruchi, Namakkal also tested positive.

In Pudukottai, a further decline with 19 cases were reported. Among them were local index cases and patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses and Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses.

In Ariyalur, six patients tested positive further increasing the total number of cases in the district to 4494. Among the six, two hailed from Ariyalur block while one each hailed from Thirumanur, T. Palur, Andimadam and one interdistrict traveller too, tested positive.

Meanwhile, in Perambalur, four teste positive, among which two hailed from Perambalur block while one each hailed from Veppur and Alathur. Meanwhile, a total of 479 throat swabs were lifted at the government hospitals and primary healthcare centres in the district and sent for processing.