Tiruchirapalli

₹17.52-crore liquor sold during festival weekend

Expecting record sales, the TASMAC had filled the racks in its outlets across Tiruchi ahead of Deepavali.   | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) has sold liquor valued at ₹17.52 crore on Friday and Saturday through its outlets across the district this Deepavali.

Though liquor sales on weekends used to be high throughout the year, the sales figure for the two days coinciding with the festival was well above the average transaction for the State-run corporation. It registered a sale of ₹9.17 crore on Friday, the day before Deepavali. The sales clocked ₹8.35 crore on Saturday, the festival day. Huge crowds were seen in most liquor shops on Sunday too.

On an average, TASMAC does business to the tune of ₹4 crore on weekends. But it was a four-fold increase on Friday and Saturday. Expecting record sales, the TASMAC had filled the racks in its outlets with a variety of bottles Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). “This year Deepavali sales was more than that of last year. However, it cannot be compared with last year’s sales as the rates saw an upward revision a few months ago,” said a TASMAC official.

The Sunday sales was also expected to create a record. The field reports suggest that the extent of sales was on expected lines. The brisk liquor sales is likely to continue for a few more days. It might stretch up to the next weekend, TASMAC officials hope.

