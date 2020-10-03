1,750 beds ready for COVID-19 patients

Collector M. Govinda Rao inspecting a fever camp on Saturday.

THANJAVUR

A total of 1,750 beds have been prepared across Thanjavur to accommodate COVID-19 patients. Collector M. Govinda Rao on Saturday inspected the COVID Care Centres and hospitals to take stock of the facilities.

Following the inspection, Mr. Rao said 450 beds had been readied at Sengipatti Government Engineering College students’ hostel while 1000 beds readied in classrooms. Meanwhile, 300-bed isolation centre was also being readied on SASTRA Deemed to be University campus.

The district administration has instructed relevant authorities to make arrangements for bedding and toilet facilities.

Mr. Rao also visited KG Multispeciality Hospital and Research Centre, a COVID-10 hospital, and interacted with patients undergoing treatment through video-calls.

He also visited fever camps at Pillaiyarpatti, Neelagiri, Nanjikottai and Vilar, where he met panchayat level officials and urged them to join hands with the district administration in the fight against COVID-19.