1,721 NIT-T graduands to receive degrees

A total of 1,721 graduands will be receiving their degrees from the President Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore, Subra Suresh, at the 15th convocation of National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T) on Saturday.

They include 98 doctorates, the highest at a convocation so far at the NIT-T. The reset comprise 51 B. Arch., 812 B. Tech., 18 M. Arch., 468 M. Tech., 77 M.Sc., 89 MCA, 85 MBA, and 23 M.S. (by research). The prestigious President’s Medal for overall highest CGPA would be received by Rupesh Gupta of B. Tech, Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Institute medals would be received by nine B.Tech., one B.Arch., 21 M.Tech., one M.Arch., four M.Sc., one MCA and one MBA graduands. The first batch of M. Tech. Data Analytics will be graduating this year, Director of NIT-T Mini Shaji Thomas told media persons on Thursday.

Students of NIT-T have accomplished notable fellowships: four Cargill, 12 DAAD,

six MITACS and SN Bose, 34 Deity Scholars and 55 MITACS fellowships.

In tune with the world class institutions, the NIT-T has taken measures for introduction of Minors and Honours degree, internship for pursuing a course in another institution, semester exchange, and long summer vacation to undergo satisfactory internship. NIT-Tiruchi has signed an agreement with the Central Depository Services Limited for maintaining a digital database of academic awards given to the students, directly in their online National Academic Depository (NAD) Account, Prof. Mini Shaji Thomas informed.

This academic year, the Institute has launched a M.Sc. programme in Mathematics. Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering will be introducing a unique course: Business for Engineers and Entrepreneurs (BEE), designed by entrepreneurs among the alumni, she added.