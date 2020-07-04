‘17,000 migrants in Tiruchi data base’

District Collectors on Saturday were instructed to complete data entry of inter-State migrant workers by July 31.
In a letter addressed to the Collectors, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugham asked all Collectors to check, enter and verify information and conduct door-to-door physical verification.
A reliable data of inter-State migrant workers was important to the government. The district data should be downloaded using the login details already provided to the District Collectors. Due diligence should be taken to ensure correctness of data and avoid duplication, he said.
Tiruchi Collector S. Sivarasu said a total of 17,000 entries had been made in the district database. Of them, 4,800 showed willingness to return to their hometown and were sent through special Shramik trains, buses and flights. “Excluding duplications, around 5,000 labourers currently reside in Tiruchi,” he said.
Although Tiruchi district had completed its entries, the verification process would be completed before July 31.
In the letter, the Chief Secretary had also instructed the Collectors to take up the next stage of enumeration of fresh, left out inter-State migrant workers after the first set was completed.
“If in case the person is not available, they may be marked as inactive in the database, not deleted,” he told them.
