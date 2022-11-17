₹1.70-crore renovation on the cards for Yatri Nivas at Srirangam

November 17, 2022 08:16 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) has planned to renovate the ‘Yatri Nivas’ on the Panchakarai road in Srirangam.

The pilgrim’s accommodation facility, which came into being in 2015, has the capacity to accommodate about 900 persons. Besides a restaurant and nine shops, it has 95 rooms, 24 cottages and four dormitories.

According to sources, the occupancy rate at the facility hovers around 60% on weekdays and above 80% on weekends and auspicious days. The lodging facility, which is directly managed by the HR&CE of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, is said to have suffered damages at various places, thereby forcing the authorities to keep about 25% of the rooms idle. Bookings are being done for only 75% of the rooms and cottages.

To carry out repair and maintenance work in Yatri Nivas, the HR&CE has allotted ₹1.70 crore.

Speaking to The Hindu, C. Marimuthu, Joint Commissioner, HR&CE, said that the work order would be given to the successful bidder shortly. The renovation work would be completed within two to three months.

He said that the day-to-day operation including bookings and maintenance of the Yatri Nivas, which was being done by the Temple administration, was likely to be handed over to the Tourism Department. It was aimed at improving amenities and services to the pilgrims. Since the Tourism Department had expertise in hospitality management, it was expected that it could augur well for the pilgrims.

Mr. Marimuthu said that discussions were on at higher level between the HR&CE and the Tourism Department. The model of revenue sharing was being worked out. However, the handover could take place only after the completion of the proposed renovation works. Until then the Srirangam temple administration would continue to take bookings for pilgrims, besides taking care of the day-to-day maintenance, the Joint Commissioner added.