17-year-old student ends life in Ariyalur

A 17-year-old girl student of Kadugur in Ariyalur district ended her life allegedly after a few youths harassed with display of obscene pictures.

According to sources, a group of youths harassed her by showing objectionable pictures when she went to a private school a few days ago, where she was studying Class XII.

She brought the issue to the notice of her parents, who, in turn, questioned the trouble mongers. But, they continued to trouble her.

Another youth too sent an objectionable message to her a few days ago. Besides it, they also confronted the girl’s father and picked up a quarrel with him for questioning them.

Police complaint

Following this, her father lodged a complaint with Kayarlabath police station a few days ago. Since the girl’s father was not satisfied with the action taken by the police, he also sent petitions to the Superintendent of Police and the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi.

The girl, who was seen depressed over the issue, was admitted to a government hospital here on Monday after attempting to end to her life. She died on Tuesday.

Protest against delay

Alleging that the girl took the extreme step due to the inordinate delay in taking action against the culprits, relatives, friends and residents of Kadugur resorted to road roko near Anna statue in Ariyalur. They also refused to accept the body after post mortem.

After several rounds of negotiation, the agitators gave up the protest and received the body.

The Kayarlabath police have registered a case over her death and have detained two persons in connection with it.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)