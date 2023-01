January 09, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 17-year-old boy, who ventured into Cauvery river in Tiruchi for taking bath on Sunday evening is reported missing. Police said the boy, K. Vignesh of Chinnakadai Veethi, went along with his friends to take bath in the river at Mela Chinthamani. The boy entered into the river and went missing.