17 stolen two-wheelers recovered, one arrested

A special team of the City Police on Friday arrested a 31-year-old man on the charge of stealing two-wheelers from various places in the city and recovered 17 stolen vehicles.

The team was constituted on the direction of Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan to apprehend motorcycle thieves in city limits. The team was conducting vehicle checks at Tiruvanaikoil on Friday morning when they noticed a man riding a two-wheeler and attempting to escape on spotting the police personnel, said a police press release.

The team caught the man and inquired during which he disclosed his name as K. Saravanakumar of Mathur near Tiruchi. The release said Saravanakumar who gave conflicting information initially subsequently confessed to having stolen 17 motorcycles from various places in the city. The stolen vehicles valued at ₹4.86 lakh were recovered and the accused was remanded in judicial custody.