17 new COVID-19 cases in central region

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
October 29, 2022 19:48 IST

Seventeen persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Saturday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily cases stood at six in Tiruchi and four in Thanjavur. Tiruvarur and Perambalur had two new cases each while Pudukottai, Ariyalur and Nagapattinam accounted for one case each. There were no fresh cases in Karur and Mayiladuthurai districts.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 57 patients being under treatment, including home treatment as on Saturday. Mayiladuthurai had 45 cases, Thanjavur 42, Perambalur 38, Pudukottai 24, Tiruvarur 21, Karur 17, Ariyalur nine and Nagapattinam seven.

