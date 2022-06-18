17 new cases in central region

Seventeen persons, eleven in Tiruchi, three in Thanjavur, two in Tiruvarur and one in Karur, tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Saturday, as per a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities caused by the virus.

Forty-one persons with the infection were undergoing treatment, including home treatment, in Tiruchi district as on Saturday. There were 10 active cases in Thanjavur, five in Perambalur, four each in Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur, three each in Karur and Ariyalur, and one in Pudukottai district.