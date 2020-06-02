Tiruchirapalli

17 more test positive in central region

Seventeen persons from the central region tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. While seven of the 17 patients hailed from Tiruchi, three each were from Nagapattinam and Thanjavur, two from Tiruvarur district and one each from Perambalur and Pudukottai.

In Tiruchi, two patients hailing from Kottapattu tested positive in Chennai. The patients belong to the district but have not come here since the lockdown. The infection was contracted in Chennai itself, official sources here said.

Meanwhile, four family members of a Tiruchi Corporation Bill Collector and two family members of the staff nurse, who tested positive on Sunday, have also tested positive.

All patients have been admitted to the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

In Nagapattinam, three patients hailing from Vedaranyam, Nagore and Mayiladuthurai, all travellers who returned to the district from Chennai have tested positive for the virus.

The patients are undergoing treatment at Nagapattinam District Headquarters Hospital.

Two patients in Thanjavur and one in Tiruvarur have also tested positive. The patients are stable and are undergoing treatment, officials here said.

In Pudukottai district, a 23-year-old man, the son of a patient who died of COVID-19 in the district last week has tested positive.

He has been admitted to the Ranees Hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Tests for other family members returned negative, hospital sources here said.

The sole patient who tested positive in Perambalur is a 35-year-old man from Alathur. The man has been admitted to the Perambalur District Headquarters Hospital.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2020 8:06:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/17-more-test-positive-in-central-region/article31732541.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY