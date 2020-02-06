17 more micro composting yards to come up in city

The Tiruchi City Corporation is all set to establish another 17 more micro- composting yards following the success of the 34 units already functioning in the city. Apart from playing a pivotal role in achieving litter-free streets across the city, the micro composting yards will also ensure that dumping of solid waste at the Ariyamangalam dump yard is stopped within a span of two years, officials of the civic body said.

The city generates about 460 tonnes of solid waste everyday and of this 245 tonnes is biodegradable. The existing micro compost yards now process as much as 155 tonnes. “The yards are equipped to take in and process all the biodegradable waste generated in their designated areas assigned to each. They are also equipped with incinerators to process sanitary napkins and diapers," an official said.

“The 17 new units will come up at Corporation offices, zonal offices, pumping stations in corporation zones, Junior Engineer's unit offices, Commissioner's quarters. One unit has also been proposed at the Central Bus stand,” said S. Sivasubramanian, City corporation Commissioner. “We must ensure that our premises are clean before asking the residents to do it. Once all corporation-owned buildings, commercial complexes are able to successfully implement decentralised solid waste management in the city, Tiruchi will truly be litter-free,” he said.

The initiative to set up micro composting yards was introduced in Vellore years ago. The model was emulated on a larger scale, by the Tiruchi Corporation. “As a pilot project, the civic body chose one ward each in four zones - Abhishekapuram, Ariyamangalam, Golden Rock and Srirangam, where micro compost yards were set up. Following their success, in the span of a year, a total of 31 were set up across the city,” another official said.

After collecting source-segregated waste from households, garbage collectors send the organic waste to the compost yards while dry waste of a total of about 60 tonnes is sold off to hawkers. “There is combustible waste too, such as beds, sacks and leather, which are sent to a cement manufacturing company after a Memorandum of Understanding was inked,” the official said.

Although all the micro-composting yards have been set up on Corporation lands, residents in some places have opposed the initiative due to concerns over foul odour and spread of infection. “There is no odour. Only food waste, coconut husks, and other such material being dumped into shredder machines and dried out in tanks to make compost. This compost is sold to those who approach the civic body at ₹1 a kilogram,” a sanitary worker said.