Seventeen persons were injured in a jallikattu held at Ponamaravathy Thenur Thenipillaiyar Temple on Friday. Bulls and tamers from various districts, including Tiruchi, Madurai, Sivaganga, participated in the event. A total of 803 bulls and 300 bull tamers participated. Eight tamers, six bull owners, and three spectators were injured. Law Minister S. Regupathy was present.

