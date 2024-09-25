ADVERTISEMENT

17 injured in accident

Published - September 25, 2024 10:53 pm IST - KARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

A private bus hit another bus at Mahadhanapuram, causing injury to 17 passengers on the Karur-Tiruchi highway on Wednesday.

The accident occurred when a bus heading towards Tiruchi from Karur stopped to collect passengers at the bus stop, and another bus hit it from behind. The injured passengers were taken to the Government Hospital in Kulithalai for treatment. The cause of the accident is believed to be a result of the competition between the two buses to collect passengers. A case has been registered.

