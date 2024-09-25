17 injured in accident

A private bus hit another bus at Mahadhanapuram, causing injury to 17 passengers on the Karur-Tiruchi highway on Wednesday.

The accident occurred when a bus heading towards Tiruchi from Karur stopped to collect passengers at the bus stop, and another bus hit it from behind. The injured passengers were taken to the Government Hospital in Kulithalai for treatment. The cause of the accident is believed to be a result of the competition between the two buses to collect passengers. A case has been registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.