17 injured as van overturns near Tiruchi

Seventeen occupants, including driver, of a van were injured when the vehicle overturned after brushing against a State Transport Corporation bus and getting hit by a freight carrier from the rear on Tiruchi-Karur national highway at Mukkombu near here on Monday.

Around 20 people were travelling in the van from Edamalaipattipudur in Tiruchi to a temple at Thanthonrimalai in Karur district when the incident occurred in the morning.

The van driver, Alex Prabhu, overtook a freight carrier, when his vehicle brushed against a Tiruchi-bound STC bus coming in the opposite direction. The freight carrier too rammed the van from behind and it overturned, police sources.

The bus and the freight carrier also lost control and veered towards the road side before coming to a halt. The bus and van were damaged in the collision.

The injured occupants of the van were shifted to a private hospital in Tiruchi from the government hospital. The van driver was admitted to the government hospital here.

The sources said the van driver had been named as the accused. Jeeyapuram Police are investigating.