17 huts damaged

The Hindu Bureau THANJAVUR
November 12, 2022 20:34 IST

Seventeen dwelling units were damaged in the incessant rain recorded in Thanjavur district from Friday to Saturday morning. However, no casualty was reported.

According to official sources, eight huts - two each in Thambikottai Vadakadu, Arumulai, Onbathuveli Nagalur and Melakattur - and eight more- one each in Ottankadu, Ooranipuram, Adaikkathevan, Annappanpettai, Narasimanpettai, Panthanallur, Papappakudi and Sarabojirajapura - and a tiled house at Oomathanadu were damaged in the rain.

While a maximum rainfall of 103.20 mm was recorded during the 24-hour period ending at 8 a.m. on November 12, Vallam recorded a minimum of 50 mm. In all, the district received 1,140 mm of rain during this period.

