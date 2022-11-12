Tiruchirapalli

17 huts damaged

Seventeen dwelling units were damaged in the incessant rain recorded in Thanjavur district from Friday to Saturday morning. However, no casualty was reported.

According to official sources, eight huts - two each in Thambikottai Vadakadu, Arumulai, Onbathuveli Nagalur and Melakattur - and eight more- one each in Ottankadu, Ooranipuram, Adaikkathevan, Annappanpettai, Narasimanpettai, Panthanallur, Papappakudi and Sarabojirajapura - and a tiled house at Oomathanadu were damaged in the rain.

While a maximum rainfall of 103.20 mm was recorded during the 24-hour period ending at 8 a.m. on November 12, Vallam recorded a minimum of 50 mm. In all, the district received 1,140 mm of rain during this period.


