ADVERTISEMENT

17 arrested for bid to stage black flag against Governor

May 23, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

R.N.Ravi offers worship at Sri Sattainatha Swamy Temple at Sirkazhi

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 17 persons belonging to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Democratic Youth Federation of India were arrested at a couple of places in Mayiladuthurai district on Tuesday after they assembled to stage a black flag protest against Governor R.N. Ravi during his visit to the Sri Sattainatha Swamy Temple at Sirkazhi.

Police said six members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India gathered at Arasur roundabout and staged the black flag protest after the Governor’s convoy passed. They were arrested by the police.

Besides, 11 others led by the CPI (M) district secretary Srinivasan were held when they assembled at Puthur bazaar to stage a protest against the Governor, said police sources. 

The Governor’s visit came on the eve of the ‘Mahakumbabhishekam’ of the temple scheduled on Wednesday. Mr. Ravi was accorded ‘poorna kumbha’ reception at the east gopuram entrance on behalf of the Dharmapuram Adheenam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayiladuthurai Collector A.P. Mahabharathi, Superintendent of Police Nisha and Dharmapuram Adheenam Guru Maha Sannidhanam Sri La Sri Masilamani Desika Gnanasambandha Paramacharya Swamigal received the Governor. 

Mr. Ravi inaugurated the ‘Natyanjali’ event at the temple praharam and witnessed the Bharatnatyam programme. Thereafter, he offered worship at the ‘Swami’ and ‘Ambal’ sannidhis and at the yagasala. He inspected the idols and copper plates which were unearthed when a pit was dug for the yaga salai poojas at the temple.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US