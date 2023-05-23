17 arrested for bid to stage black flag against Governor

May 23, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

As many as 17 persons belonging to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Democratic Youth Federation of India were arrested at a couple of places in Mayiladuthurai district on Tuesday after they assembled to stage a black flag protest against Governor R.N. Ravi during his visit to the Sri Sattainatha Swamy Temple at Sirkazhi.

Police said six members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India gathered at Arasur roundabout and staged the black flag protest after the Governor’s convoy passed. They were arrested by the police.

Besides, 11 others led by the CPI (M) district secretary Srinivasan were held when they assembled at Puthur bazaar to stage a protest against the Governor, said police sources.

The Governor’s visit came on the eve of the ‘Mahakumbabhishekam’ of the temple scheduled on Wednesday. Mr. Ravi was accorded ‘poorna kumbha’ reception at the east gopuram entrance on behalf of the Dharmapuram Adheenam.

Mayiladuthurai Collector A.P. Mahabharathi, Superintendent of Police Nisha and Dharmapuram Adheenam Guru Maha Sannidhanam Sri La Sri Masilamani Desika Gnanasambandha Paramacharya Swamigal received the Governor.

Mr. Ravi inaugurated the ‘Natyanjali’ event at the temple praharam and witnessed the Bharatnatyam programme. Thereafter, he offered worship at the ‘Swami’ and ‘Ambal’ sannidhis and at the yagasala. He inspected the idols and copper plates which were unearthed when a pit was dug for the yaga salai poojas at the temple.