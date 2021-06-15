1,651 more test positive for COVID 19 in central region

15 June 2021 20:14 IST

The central region registered 1,651 fresh cases of COVID 19 on Tuesday. Fifty-six more deaths, due to complications arising out of the viral infection, were recorded in the region, according to the bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

Thanjavur district continued to record the maximum number of fresh cases and deaths in the central region. The district recorded 541 fresh cases and 20 deaths, followed by Tiruchi with 360 new positive cases and 14 deaths. The other two core delta districts of Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur registered 256 and 170 fresh cases, respectively. Four more four deaths were accounted in Nagapatinam and three in Tiruvarur.

Karur district reported 123 fresh cases and five deaths and Pudukottai 81 positive cases and six deaths. Ariyalur and Perambalur districts reported 67 and 53 fresh cases, respectively. Perambalur recorded three more deaths and Ariyalur one.

Thanjavur also had the maximum number of active cases with 4767 persons under treatment, including those under home treatment, as on Tuesday. Tiruchi was close behind with 4,683 active cases. Nagapattinam had 2913 active cases, Tiruvarur 1,880 Pudukottai 1,307, Karur 1242, Ariyalur 784 and Perambalur 677 cases.