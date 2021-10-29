161 fresh cases of COVID-19 in central region

29 October 2021 20:30 IST

TIRUCHI

The central region reported 161 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Three deaths of the viral infection were registered, two in Thanjavur and one in Pudukottai district.

Thanjavur continued to report a dip in the number of cases. On Friday, 42 patients tested COVID-19 positive. Tiruchi registered 40 fresh cases.

The other seven districts in central Tamil Nadu reported less than 25 COVID-19 cases each.

In Tiruvarur, 22 patients tested COVID-19 positive. Karur registered 17 fresh cases, and Pudukottai, 13. Nagapattinam district registered 10 cases and Mayiladuthurai eight. In Ariyalur, three COVID-19 cases were reported and in Perambalur, three patients tested positive- the least in the region.