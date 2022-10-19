16 test positive for COVID 19 in central region

ADVERTISEMENT
Sixteen persons tested positive for COVID-19 in central region on Wednesday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.
While Tiruchi reported six fresh cases, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Mayiladuthurai had two cases each. Karur, Nagapattinam, Perambalur and Tiruvarur districts reported one case each. Ariyalur had no fresh case.
Tiruchi had the most number of active cases in the region with 93 patients under treatment, including home treatment. Mayiladuthurai had 56 active cases, Perambalur 43, Pudukottai 30, Thanjavur 27, Nagapattinam 24, Tiruvarur 19, Karur 17 and Ariyalur seven.
