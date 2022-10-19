16 test positive for COVID 19 in central region

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
October 19, 2022 20:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sixteen persons tested positive for COVID-19 in central region on Wednesday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

While Tiruchi reported six fresh cases, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Mayiladuthurai had two cases each. Karur, Nagapattinam, Perambalur and Tiruvarur districts reported one case each. Ariyalur had no fresh case.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Tiruchi had the most number of active cases in the region with 93 patients under treatment, including home treatment. Mayiladuthurai had 56 active cases, Perambalur 43, Pudukottai 30, Thanjavur 27, Nagapattinam 24, Tiruvarur 19, Karur 17 and Ariyalur seven.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app