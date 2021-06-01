16 special teams to check illicit distillation, sale of liquor

01 June 2021 18:04 IST

TIRUCHI

Prohibition raids conducted by special teams in various places in the district in the last 10 days resulted in the seizure of 1,840 litres of fermented wash and 78 litres of illicit arrack. The raids also led to the seizure of 4,120 liquor bottles which were illegally stocked for unauthorised sale. As many as 133 cases have been booked so far and 143 accused arrested.

In a raid conducted on Monday at Pachaperumalpatti under Uppilliyapuram police station limits, a special team confiscated a total number of 1,046 liquor bottles and arrested two persons. A police press release said 16 special teams had been constituted under the direct supervision of the Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi, to check illicit distillation, illegal sale of liquor and illegal sand mining and to initiate stern action against those indulging in such acts.

