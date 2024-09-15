GIFT a SubscriptionGift
16 sovereigns of gold, ₹25 lakh stolen from house of financier in Tiruchi

Published - September 15, 2024 08:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified persons allegedly stole 16 sovereigns of gold and ₹25 lakh in cash from the residence of a financier S. Pounraj, 31, at Ellaimedu in Vangal on Saturday. According to police sources, the thieves gained entry through the backside of the house while Pounraj was out celebrating his birthday in Semmamadai. They allegedly looted the gold sovereigns and cash stored in an almirah. The incident came to light when Pounraj returned home on Saturday morning. The Vangal police have registered a case.

Published - September 15, 2024 08:29 pm IST

