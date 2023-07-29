ADVERTISEMENT

16 persons likely to cause breach of peace booked in Tiruchi

July 29, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi City Police have registered a case against two groups as a preventive measure on the charge of likely to cause a breach of peace.

Thillainagar police on Friday registered a case against Ramkumar, Ram Prakash, Rathina Prakash, Vincent Adaikalaraj, and V.G. Nagarajan of one group and Bashir Ahamed, Inamun Hassan, Jaffer Ali, Sagabudeen, Bashir, Abdul Malik, Zahir Hussain, Abbas, Inzas Ahamed, Amrudeen and Javid Hussain of the other group under Section 145 (Procedure where dispute concerning land or water is likely to cause breach of peace) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The case was registered in the backdrop of an incident on he evening of July 15, when a group of Muslims staged a road roko in front of Tiruchi Collectorate demanding action against those who allegedly damaged a dargah near Thennur Uzhavar Sandhai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They submitted a petition to Collector M. Pradeep Kumar alleging that a few persons entered Anar Bagh Dargah near Thennur Uzhavar Sandhai and caused damage on the morning of July 15. They claimed that the land was Waqf property and a few persons had illegally occupied and registered it in their name.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US