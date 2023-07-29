HamberMenu
16 persons likely to cause breach of peace booked in Tiruchi

July 29, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi City Police have registered a case against two groups as a preventive measure on the charge of likely to cause a breach of peace.

Thillainagar police on Friday registered a case against Ramkumar, Ram Prakash, Rathina Prakash, Vincent Adaikalaraj, and V.G. Nagarajan of one group and Bashir Ahamed, Inamun Hassan, Jaffer Ali, Sagabudeen, Bashir, Abdul Malik, Zahir Hussain, Abbas, Inzas Ahamed, Amrudeen and Javid Hussain of the other group under Section 145 (Procedure where dispute concerning land or water is likely to cause breach of peace) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The case was registered in the backdrop of an incident on he evening of July 15, when a group of Muslims staged a road roko in front of Tiruchi Collectorate demanding action against those who allegedly damaged a dargah near Thennur Uzhavar Sandhai.

They submitted a petition to Collector M. Pradeep Kumar alleging that a few persons entered Anar Bagh Dargah near Thennur Uzhavar Sandhai and caused damage on the morning of July 15. They claimed that the land was Waqf property and a few persons had illegally occupied and registered it in their name.

