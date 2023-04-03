16 new COVID-19 cases in central region

April 03, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Sixteen persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Monday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were eight new cases in Tiruchi, three in Tiruvarur, two in Karur, and one case each in Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Ariyalur districts. Out of 82 active cases in the region, Tiruchi district had 35, Mayiladuthurai 15, Tiruvarur nine, Ariyalur seven, Pudukottai five, Thanjavur and Karur four and Nagapattinam three. Perambalur had no active case.