16 new COVID-19 cases in central region

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
October 26, 2022 21:19 IST

Sixteen persons tested positive for COVID-19 in central region on Wednesday according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of fresh cases stood at five in Tiruchi and three each in Thanjavur and Mayiladhuthurai. Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur had two cases each while Pudukottai had one new case. There were no fresh cases in Ariyalur, Karur and Perambalur districts.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 56 patients being under treatment, including home treatment. Mayiladuthurai had 44 active cases, while Thanjavur had 38, Perambalur 36, Pudukottai 31, Tiruvarur 23, Karur 15, Ariyalur 13 and Nagapattinam 5.

