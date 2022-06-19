16 new cases in central region

Sixteen persons - 10 in Tiruchi, two in Karur, and one each in Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukottai, and Tiruvarur districts - tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Sunday, as per a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities caused by the virus.

Forty-five persons with the infection were undergoing treatment, including home treatment, in Tiruchi district as on Sunday. There were eight active cases in Thanjavur, seven in Mayiladuthurai, six in Perambalur, five in Tiruvarur, four in Karur, three in Ariyalur, two in Pudukottai, and one in Nagapattinam district.