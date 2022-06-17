16 new cases in central region

Sixteen persons - eight in Tiruchi, two each in Thanjavur, Perambalur and Mayiladuthurai, and one each in Pudukottai and Nagapattinam - tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Friday, as per a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities caused by the virus.

Thirty-four persons with the infection were undergoing treatment, including home treatment, in Tiruchi district as on Friday. There were nine active cases in Thanjavur, five each in Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur, three each in Tiruvarur and Ariyalur, two in Karur and one each in Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts.