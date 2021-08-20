16 Lankan Tamils housed in Special Camp hospitalised

20 August 2021 19:39 IST

TIRUCHI

Sixteen Sri Lankan Tamils housed in the Special Camp functioning near the Central Prison complex were admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital on Friday after they claimed to have consumed sleeping pills apparently to end their lives in support of their demands.

One of them is said to have slashed himself with a sharp weapon, said police sources.

Advertising

Advertising

The inmates wanted the release of those against whom cases were completed and expedite arrangements for their return to their nation. They also wanted the authorities to allow all those against whom cases were pending to reside with their respective families staying outside and attend court proceedings from there instead of being lodged in the camp. This is the second incident to be reported in the camp in a span of two days. On Wednesday 16 Sri Lankan Tamils attempted to end their lives prompting the intervention of the District Collector. They were all admitted to the government hospital.

Police sources said the total number of inmates undergoing treatment at the hospital was now 32. The Special Camp houses over 100 inmates of which Sri Lankan Tamils account for majority. There are three women inmates - a Nigerian and two Sri Lankan Tamils. Cash dole is given by the government every month to the inmates who were not being treated as prisoners, say officials. Although visitors were allowed to meet the inmates earlier, the system was suspended in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)cide prevention helpline 044-24640050.