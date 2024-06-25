1.6 kg gold piece concealed in electric circular saw seized at Tiruchi airport

Officers of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit seized a cylindrical shaped gold piece weighing 1.66 kg, which was found concealed inside an electric circular saw brought by a male passenger as a checked-in luggage at the international airport here on Monday.

The action was based on specific intelligence. The passenger arrived at the airport from Singapore by an Indigo Airline flight. The value of the seized gold piece was put at ₹1.19 crore. Further investigation was under progress, said Customs sources.

