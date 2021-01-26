16 fishermen hailed for rescuing, releasing dugongs into sea

Fishermen and Forest Department personnel with the appreciation certificates given by the Pudukottai district administration for their role in rescuing and releasing dugongs into sea, on Republic Day on Tuesday.

26 January 2021 18:52 IST

PUDUKOTTAI

Sixteen fishermen of Pudukottai district who were involved in the rescue and release of dugongs - a marine mammal - in a span of one year have been appreciated by the district administration for their role in the conservation of the marine mammal and the marine ecosystem.

While 12 fishermen are from Therkku Pudhukudi village, four others are from Vadakku Pudhukudi. Appreciation certificates signed by the District Collector P. Uma Maheswari were given to each fishermen on the occasion of the Republic Day celebrations on Tuesday besides to three Forest Department personnel including the Forest Range Officer of Aranthangi M. Sadhasivam for their guidance to the fishermen and their role in conservation of the marine mammal.

Advertising

Advertising

District Forest Officer, Pudukottai K. Sudhagar told The Hindu that four dugongs in three separate incidents got entangled in the nets of fishermen in a span of one year. In all these incidents, the fishermen rescued the four sea mammals and released them into the sea with the guidance of the Forest Department personnel. The Department had been driving home to the fishermen the need to protect the dugongs which play an important role in protecting the marine ecosystem, Mr. Sudhakar said adding that this awareness had prompted the fishermen to rescue and release the sea mammals back into the sea again.

By rescuing and releasing the dugongs back into the sea, the fishermen have not only played a vital role in the conservation of the marine mammals but also in protecting the marine ecosystem, Mr. Sudhakar further said. The Forest Department had recommended that the role played by the fishermen and the field-level forest department personnel should be recognised and the district administration appreciated the efforts taken by them by presenting each one of them with certificates. The appreciation certificates would motivate the fishermen and the field-level Forest Department staff in the conservation of the dugongs and the protection of the marine ecosystem, Mr. Sudhakar said.