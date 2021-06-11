Tiruchirapalli

₹1.6 cr. allocated for desilting irrigation canals, drainages

Collector Prashant M. Wadnere inspects desilting work at Sevanthipalayam in Karur district.  

KARUR

The State government had allocated ₹1.6 crore for desilting irrigation canals and drainages in Karur district, said Prashant M. Wadnere, Collector.

Inspecting the progress on desilting of Pugalur channel at Seventhipalayam here on Thursday, he said that Pugalur and Nerur canals would be desilted to a distance of 25.6 km. Similarly, Vathiyam, K. Pettai, Maruthandam, Paniyur, Inungur, Valayapatti and Kulithalai drainag canals would be desilted for 25.6 km.

The works would enable the Public Works Department authorities to carry water for irrigation to tail-end areas and ensure proper draining of water during monsoon. It would also recharge groundwater tables in at least 10 villages, including Nanniyur, Vangal and Nerur.

Mr. Wadnere said that the works had been progressing well. All works would be completed before the opening of water from the Mettur dam. Officials had been asked to expedite the works.


