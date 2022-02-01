Tiruchirapalli

1,580 cases, four fatalities in delta

Fresh cases of COVID-19 remained on a downward trend in central districts, with 1,580 cases recorded on Tuesday, as compared to 1,869 the previous day.

Four deaths, one each in Nagapattinam and Tiruchi districts and two in Thanjavur district, were registered, according to data provided by the State Health Department.

On Tuesday, 394 people tested positive in Thanjavur, (down from 495 on Monday), while 389 cases were recorded in Tiruchi (down from 485 on Monday).

Tiruvarur district registered 175 and Karur had 163 new cases. In Nagapattinam district, 142 people tested positive, while 115 new cases were recorded in Pudukottai. Among the districts in the below-100 tally, Ariyalur had 89 fresh cases and Mayiladuthurai 77. Perambalur had the lowest number of cases with 36.


