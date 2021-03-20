154 test positive in central region

TIRUCHI

20 March 2021 19:12 IST

A total of 154 patients tested positive in the central region on Saturday, with 89 of them hailing from Thanjavur district. Two deaths — one each in Thanjavur and Tiruchi — were reported.

A 78-year-old man from Thanjavur with a history of hypertension and a 68-year-old man with comorbidity of diabetes from Tiruchi succumbed to the viral infection on Saturday.

Among the 89 who tested positive in Thanjavur were 29 students from schools in Pattukottai and Thanjavur. Tiruvarur reported 22 fresh cases and Tiruchi 19.

Among the patients in Tiruchi was a teacher of a government school in Manachanallur who reported positive on Saturday. His wife, a teacher in Thanjavur, had tested positive for the viral infection a few days ago following which primary contacts were tested.

“Their child reported negative. As a precautionary measure, 129 samples have been lifted from some students and other primary contacts of the teacher,” senior health officials in Tiruchi said.

Meanwhile, nine patients who were undergoing treatment at Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovery.

Nagapattinam district reported a slight spike with 17 patients reporting positive.

Five patients tested positive in Karur and three in Ariyalur. Two cases were reported in Pudukottai and one in Perambalur.