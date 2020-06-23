15,191 more houses to get FHTC

Protected drinking water connections will be provided to 15,191 houses in rural areas of Tiruvarur district under Jal Jeevan Mission during the financial year 2020-21.
A proposal to this effect has been prepared and approved at a meeting chaired by Collector T. Anand on Tuesday.
According to official sources, each house will be provided with a functional household tap connection (FHTC) under the scheme in 97 villages coming under 72 village panchayats in Tiruvarur, Nannilam, Kudavasal, Valangaiman, Mannargudi, Kottur, Koradacheri and Needamangalam taluks to ensure protected drinking water supply of 55 litres per person per day.
A sum of ₹20.63 crore will be spent for identifying and setting up the water source locally, construction of overhead water tanks and laying of distribution and supply networks.
With the addition of 15,191 houses, the total number of households in rural areas of the district provided with FHTC will increase to 79,760. As on June 22, it has been estimated that 3,12,117 households exist in rural areas of the district. Out of this, FHTC has been provided to 64,569 houses.
