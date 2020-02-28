1500 students get library membership

TIRUCHI

28 February 2020 23:00 IST

Winners of various contests, organised as part of the National Library Week 2019 by the District Central Library, were presented with awards here on Friday.

Collector S. Sivarasu congratulated prize winners of declamation, poetry reciting, story writing, drawing, quiz, among other competitions, and handed out Young Creators Awards to 18 students in two categories - students of classes 6 to 8 and 9 to 12.

He urged students to cultivate reading as a habit. The library offers various programmes, helping to better lives of thousands. Students must read books apart from their textbooks and make use of the library. The Tiruchi district has 142 public libraries which are centres of learning. Students must read biographies of Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela and other great men and seek inspiration from them. The use of cellphones has halved the reading habit. Internet and cellphones must be used for learning, he said. A total of 1,500 students of St.Joseph's College Higher Secondary School, who had joined the Library as members, were given membership cards on the occasion.

