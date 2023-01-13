ADVERTISEMENT

1,500 police personnel for bandobust duty in Tiruchi for Pongal festival

January 13, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Police M. Sathiya Priya on Friday said that 1,500 police personnel would be deployed for bandobust duty in Tiruchi city for Pongal festival.

In a brief interaction with reporters, Ms. Sathiya Priya said instructions had been given to police personnel to carry out vehicle checks at check-posts and book cases against those vehicles found violating the rules. The City Police had identified accident-prone locations in Tiruchi and steps would be taken to control speed of the vehicles.

Earlier, Ms. Sathiya Priya inaugurated temporary bus stands set up at Mannarpuram service road and Williams Road here in connection with Pongal festival to avert traffic congestion, a police press release said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US