1,500 police personnel for bandobust duty in Tiruchi for Pongal festival

January 13, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Commissioner of Police M. Sathiya Priya on Friday said that 1,500 police personnel would be deployed for bandobust duty in Tiruchi city for Pongal festival.

In a brief interaction with reporters, Ms. Sathiya Priya said instructions had been given to police personnel to carry out vehicle checks at check-posts and book cases against those vehicles found violating the rules. The City Police had identified accident-prone locations in Tiruchi and steps would be taken to control speed of the vehicles.

Earlier, Ms. Sathiya Priya inaugurated temporary bus stands set up at Mannarpuram service road and Williams Road here in connection with Pongal festival to avert traffic congestion, a police press release said.