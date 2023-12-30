150 persons with diabetes attend foot care camp

December 30, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Over 150 persons with diabetes were screened for foot-related problems at the special foot care camp organised by the Thanjavur Corporation Health Department at the Burma Colony (Kallukulam) Urban Primary Health Care Centre on Friday.

According to Corporation Health Officer Subash Gandhi, among the screened patients, 72 were identified as affected with callus and 19 required surgical intervention. A foot care awareness camp to sensitise the diabetics was held and the Kallukulam medical team was appreciated for retaining first place in the November 2023 rank list of 312 UPHCs for the second consecutive month.

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine releases the rank list of UPHCs every month based on their performance from April 2023. The Burma Colony UPHC in Thanjavur Corporation rose to the first place in October 2023 and retained the spot in November 2023 with its service to public.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.