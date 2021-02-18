₹1.50 lakh worth of liquor bottles seized

Tiruvarur

18 February 2021 17:32 IST

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing, Nannilam, has seized ₹1.50 lakh worth of liquor bottles brought from Puducherry in a mini-goods carrier during a vehicle check at Peralam on Wednesday.

According to police, the PEW personnel were conducting a vehicle check near Peralam on Wednesday night when they intercepted a mini-goods carrier loaded with gunny bags containing some bottles. When the gunny bags were checked, the PEW personnel were shocked to notice the consignment was liquor bottles brought from Puducherry.

A total of 2700 liquor bottles, each 180 ml capacity, were seized and two persons, Jayakanthan and Mahendran both from Tranquebar travelling in the vehicle were arrested, police added.