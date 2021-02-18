Tiruchirapalli

₹1.50 lakh worth of liquor bottles seized

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing, Nannilam, has seized ₹1.50 lakh worth of liquor bottles brought from Puducherry in a mini-goods carrier during a vehicle check at Peralam on Wednesday.

According to police, the PEW personnel were conducting a vehicle check near Peralam on Wednesday night when they intercepted a mini-goods carrier loaded with gunny bags containing some bottles. When the gunny bags were checked, the PEW personnel were shocked to notice the consignment was liquor bottles brought from Puducherry.

A total of 2700 liquor bottles, each 180 ml capacity, were seized and two persons, Jayakanthan and Mahendran both from Tranquebar travelling in the vehicle were arrested, police added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 18, 2021 5:32:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/150-lakh-worth-of-liquor-bottles-seized/article33871495.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY